What We Know About Stacey Dash's Controversial Film About Roe v. Wade

"[The film is about] how the media sort of manipulated Norma McCorvey and the courts into the 1973 decision to legalise abortion. It is told from both sides... It's a 50/50 split between the pro-choice and pro-life characters. It's really a journey going from 1969 all the way up to 1973, about how the pro-choicers found Norma, got her lawyers; they prepped her, got her to the courts... The people involved... how they made up these statistics, how they lied to the media to push their agenda... On the pro-life side, you've got... their journeys paralleling each other, all the way through the Supreme Court."