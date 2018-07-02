There's A Reason Meghan Markle's Wardrobe Doesn't Include Wedges

Now that Meghan Markle is a royal, she has a laundry list of things she’s no longer allowed to do, including, but not limited to, having social media accounts, cuddling with her dog, taking selfies with fans, or even wearing colour on her nails. In fact, there are quite a few things both Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton can’t wear, thanks to the Queen. In addition to having her hand in their latest manicure (heh), her royal highness’ dress code stipulates that nude tights should be worn for all public appearances, but also that she...not wear wedge sandals?
There is a reason Prince Harry’s new bride’s $1 million wardrobe doesn’t seem to include a pair of wedge sandals: Queen Elizabeth II hates them. “The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,” Vanity Fair reported in 2015 of why Kate Middleton is never photographed wearing that particular style of shoe in the Queen’s presence. “She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.” Three years later, the rule appears to still stand as Markle hasn’t worn a pair of wedges in the Queen’s presence, either.
But what is it about wedges? Despite being the shoe everyone loves to hate, they seem to return, season after season, as a summer mainstay for comfort and ease. This makes us think the Queen may be more than of a fashion girl than we previously gave her credit for. But then again, who else would demand a heel despite her penchant for wearing Gucci loafers someone else broke in so she doesn’t get blisters? It makes sense that last Fashion Week the Queen proved to be a staunch supporter of the British designers when we saw her seated next to Anna Wintour at her very first show, considering she rules from her throne presiding over all things, fashion and her distaste for wedge shoes, included.
