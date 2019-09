Only 6% Of Your Favourite Shows Use Music Composed By Women

Composers are paid a negotiated fee per show that comes from the production’s music budget. Berklee College of Music estimates that composers earn $1,500 to $7,500 per episode for a half-hour show and $2,000 to $15,000 for an hour-long show. There is also a fee from their performing rights organisation (PRO) with each airing — pay cheques that add up if a show airs in syndication or in foreign markets. In short: the more shows you have a composing credit on, the more money you can make in a year. If you share credit with another composer, your fee is split in half and shared between the two of you, as well as the writing credit. Only four female composers in the 2017-18 season had their own, unshared credit. Composers who also produce, perform, or conduct the orchestra on a score get an additional fee. There aren’t a lot of orchestras on TV these days; bedroom producers with home studios are in demand.