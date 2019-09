Kaley Cuoco Is Married & Her Reception Outfit Stole The Show

On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco married professional equestrian Karl Cook in an intimate outdoor ceremony officiated by a close friend on a horse farm. Posing in stables decked out with flowers and lights, the ceremony was a romantic fairytale affair — and Cuoco’s dress was fit for a queen. The bride wore a bodiced white lace gown crowned with a floor-length white lace cape that tied around her neck. The twist on the traditional veil was regal, reminiscent of capes donned by many of our favourite characters from the Disney princess realm.