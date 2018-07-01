Kaley Cuoco Is Married & Her Reception Outfit Stole The Show

On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco married professional equestrian Karl Cook in an intimate outdoor ceremony officiated by a close friend on a horse farm. Posing in stables decked out with flowers and lights, the ceremony was a romantic fairytale affair — and Cuoco’s dress was fit for a queen. The bride wore a bodiced white lace gown crowned with a floor-length white lace cape that tied around her neck. The twist on the traditional veil was regal, reminiscent of capes donned by many of our favourite characters from the Disney princess realm.
Not to be outdone, Cuoco’s reception look stole the show. The bride wore a stunning low-cut pantsuit in the same white lace pattern as her dress, topping the outfit with a high ponytail. Posing for photos with a peace sign and one leg kicked high, the disco bride look signalled the fun to come at the couples post-nuptial party.
Considering videos show the couple’s vows culminated in the traditional kiss accompanied by encouraging guests to take shots, you can bet the reception was no stiff affair. Guests took to Instagram to document the wild night, which included fire eaters and Cuoco riding her new husband like a horse on the dance floor.
The wedding party used the hashtag #KCsquared, a nod to the couple’s shared initials, to celebrate the event. KC^2 was creatively incorporated in the decor and even the food! The Big Bang stars know the power of a good formula, but this weekend, Einstein’s got nothing on the energy of KC^2.