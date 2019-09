There are many movies about the friendship between teen girls, from Clueless to Mean Girls. There are also plenty of movies about skate culture, such as the Venice Beach-set Lords of Dogtown. However, you won't find much overlap in these two genres: Skating is often portrayed as a dude-heavy activity, a specific sliver of bro culture. Skate Kitchen bucks this notion, giving young women a chance to tear up their own city streets — together.