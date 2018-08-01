There are many movies about the friendship between teen girls, from Clueless to Mean Girls. There are also plenty of movies about skate culture, such as the Venice Beach-set Lords of Dogtown. However, you won't find much overlap in these two genres: Skating is often portrayed as a dude-heavy activity, a specific sliver of bro culture. Skate Kitchen bucks this notion, giving young women a chance to tear up their own city streets — together.
The trailer for Skate Kitchen reveals a women-led coming-of-age story that looks a lot different than Clueless — though with equal amounts of heart. In the upcoming film, which is the first narrative feature from The Wolfpack director Crystal Moselle, shy Long Island teen Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) befriends an all-girl skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. Prior to filming, Moselle immersed herself in the lives of real teen skaters, giving the movie and Camille an extra dose of authenticity.
The girls within this crew skate, cause trouble, and even discuss the pros and cons of tampons. That's particularly refreshing: So many movies fail to represent the "girlhood" experiences that remain with young women who gravitate towards male-dominated spaces. Camille even falls for another skateboarder (Jaden Smith), though, according to the description on the film's official website, finds their new romance "trickier to navigate than a kickflip."
The film, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, opens in UK cinemas on 28th September. Check out the trailer, below:
