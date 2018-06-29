It feels Tessa Thompson is everywhere. She's in Westworld, she's in the highly-anticipated Sorry To Bother You, and she's in Janelle Monáe's most provocative and addictive music videos. It's the summer of Tessa Thompson and she just made it even better.
The actress opened up about her private love life and her relationship with Monáe in a new interview with Net-A-Porter. While the time they spend together is theirs to keep precious, we can't help but to be totally enamoured with Thompson's response to questions about her sexuality and partners.
“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” Thompson tells the site. “I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”
Right at the tail-end of pride month, Thompson talks openly about being bi-sexual, and the internet is rejoicing.
HAPPY PRIDE BABIES, TESSA THOMPSON JUST COME OUT?️? pic.twitter.com/75BMgrU49e— beth (@midtownbarnes) June 29, 2018
Good morning to Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae and no one else. ???? pic.twitter.com/bRV53RJiNy— Robin Roemer (@robinshoots) June 29, 2018
Thompson also addressed the public's obsession with her and Monáe, and the pressures she felt about revealing the state of their relationship. “That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself," she said. "I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”
She added: “We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”
Earlier this year, Monáe said she finally felt free to talk about her own sexuality in an interview with Rolling Stone. She said she considers herself to be a "free ass motherfucker." To Refinery29, she reiterated that fact: "The truth is that this was a time for me to discuss my sexual identity. I said it before and I'll say it again: I'm proud to be a young, Black, queer, American woman."
