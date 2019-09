Thompson also addressed the public's obsession with her and Monáe , and the pressures she felt about revealing the state of their relationship. “That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself," she said. "I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”