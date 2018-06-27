Director Peyton Reed deserves major credit for taking what could have been an absolute bonkers film (there are large ants performing engineering tasks — Spider-Man, do NOT get any ideas please, for my own personal sanity) and moulding it into a fun, fast-paced and truly delightful caper. Rudd is the only person in the world who could run around in an ant suit and still remain the object of lustful fantasy, and he pulls off the goofy dad superhero act with maximum charm. (Although it's really hard to compete on the BDE scale when you're sharing scenes with Bobby Cannavale, who makes a handful of appearances as Scott's daughter Cassie's lovable stepfather.)