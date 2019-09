Set prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War but after the kerfuffle of Captain America: Civil War, we return to San Francisco to find Scott (midsize BDE) under house arrest. Turns out, he went to join Cap and the gang to fight the other Avengers without the approval or permission of the U.S. government, or his associates Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and daughter Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), who also find themselves on the run from the law as a result. With days left on his sentence, Scott is condemned to roam his hallways aimlessly, building really cool forts for his daughter, pounding at a silent drum set, and mastering close-up magic. (He's getting good!) That is until he falls asleep in the bath and dreams of Janet Pym (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hank's wife who was lost to the Quantum World years ago when she shrunk to a size too small to come back from in order to save the world from a deadly missile. If you saw Ant-Man, you'll know that Scott is the only one to have ever made it home from the Quantum World, and through the magic of quantum entanglement — a science term I do not quite understand, but neither does Scott, so whatever — Janet has implanted ideas, including her location, in his head.