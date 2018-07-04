Fenty Beauty's New Eye-Makeup Collection Is Here — & It's Gorgeous

You'll recall that Rihanna majorly dropped the mic fashion-wise back at the 2017 Met Gala, in an off-the-runway (and off-the-wall) dress designed by Rei Kawakubo, the honouree of the night. But let's not forget the equally avant-garde fuchsia eyeshadow she also wore, the vibrant colour draping down from her eyes to her cheeks. It was epic, and therefore it was only a matter of time before the makeup mogul released a full eye-makeup collection for Fenty Beauty.
With the Moroccan Spice Collection, Rihanna has done just that, and looked to one of her favourite countries for inspiration. The brand revealed that its creator has actually been wearing the product range for months now, on red carpets and behind the scenes, and she was also heavily involved in creating it. "She actually handpicked all these eyeshadows, which makes it super unique,” Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Hector Espinal tells us.
The culturally-inspired collection includes a 16-shadow palette which has stolen the show all over social media, thanks to its dreamy packaging and spot-on colour scheme, along with a liquid eyeliner called Flyliner (reportedly Rihanna's favourite) and the Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer, which ensures your RiRi-approved look lasts all day.
The Moroccan Spice Collection is available online now for pre-order and will drop in the UK at Harvey Nichols on 6th July. Ahead, everything you need to know so you can pre-order with confidence...
Get exclusive access to the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice by Rihanna Collection at pop-ups in London Kings Cross Station (July 5th-8th), Glasgow SWG3- 100 Eastvale Pl (July 14th & 15th), Nottingham Trinity Square (July 21st & 22nd) and Belfast Custom House Square between July 28th and 29th. Visit Fenty Beauty for more info.