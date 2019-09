Fenty Beauty's New Eye-Makeup Collection Is Here — & It's Gorgeous

With the Moroccan Spice Collection, Rihanna has done just that, and looked to one of her favourite countries for inspiration. The brand revealed that its creator has actually been wearing the product range for months now, on red carpets and behind the scenes, and she was also heavily involved in creating it. "She actually handpicked all these eyeshadows, which makes it super unique,” Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Hector Espinal tells us.