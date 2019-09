Hey Pete Davidson, What’s In Your Bag?

Say what you will about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s sudden engagement , but one thing is for sure: We love someone who wholly loves their person. Every time we see this couple in photographs, we can’t help but notice how smitten they are. We also can’t keep our eyes off SNL comic Davidson’s (incorrectly worn!) bum bag. (Grande doesn’t seem to mind, so who are we to judge?) We think this means little bags are making a comeback (or a start?) for men. What’s next? The Dior Saddle bag for boys?