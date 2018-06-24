There's A Reason The Game Of Thrones Cast Wore Those Outfits To Rose & Kit's Wedding

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are finally married, and the Game of Thrones co-stars couldn't look any happier. Many of their castmates were in attendance for the sweet nuptials, although a few of their outfits raised eyebrows — mainly, Sophie Turner’s bold look.
Turner arrived to the event held in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, along with on-screen sibling Maisie Williams, wearing a bright red tuxedo jacket dress, thigh-high black boots, matching red-framed sunglasses and carrying a small black and white crossbody purse. Anna Kendrick took to Twitter to praise Turner’s wedding guest look, describing it as “fashion as hell,” while many other users weighed in and were...displeased.
“Ehhh no. This is not what you wear to a wedding,” one user wrote. “Some may say ‘break the rules, stand out’...No. Weddings are about the couple and their life together, not guests making thigh-high statements!” Another described the outfit as looking like something Turner grabbed “from a store and ran along.” And not in a good way.
While Turner’s look is definitely not what many would consider to be “traditional” wedding guest attire, she looks incredibly stylish and didn’t actually break any etiquette rules. In fact, according to Brides, Turner’s red getup falls under the category of “festive attire,” which encourages guests to “have fun and play with their look,” through “cocktail party attire featuring bolder colours and playful accessories.” The magazine notes that this dress code category is a little on the newer side, which explains the criticism.
Given the fact that Williams wore a fun, patterned jumpsuit and other guests like Malin Akerman wore a hunter green dress with metallic gold boots, it’s likely that the invitation called for more festive frocks. Additionally, it’s important to remember that while bride’s typically look very traditional, dress codes for guests are a little more flexible, especially in 2018.
Plus, you have to admit it: Turner looked damn good in that outfit!
