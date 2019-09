Did You Notice All The Rainbow Hair At The BET Awards?

But we'd be remiss not to note that homophobia within the Black community (and in the music industry ) is still all too real in this day and age. Nipsey Hussle , who closed out the pre-show, once proclaimed that gay Black men weren't as "strong" as straight men. And Offset, a member of the Migos (who took home an award for Best Group tonight) issued an apology after rapping that he "cannot vibe with queers." Both of these instances took place in 2018.