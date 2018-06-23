Party On! The World's Wildest City Is In The UK

If you're planning a major party weekend, head to Manchester - it's just has been named "the world's wildest city".
The "capital of the north" topped a study by international relocations site MoveHub.com, who ranked 112 global cities on their "wildness" by comparing their alcohol consumption, cannabis consumption, cocaine consumption and the number of nightlife venues relative to the population.
With 2.3 tons of cannabis consumed per 100,000 members of the population, Manchester is the (ahem) "greenest" city in the estudy. It also has the highest proportion of nightlife venues, with 818 venues per 100,000 people.
Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham underlined his commitment to supporting the city's nightlife earlier this month by appointing Sacha Lord, founder of the city's Warehouse Project club nights and Parklife music festival, as Manchester's first ever nighttime economy advisor.
According to the study, Leeds is the UK's second-wildest city, placing 6th overall, followed by Birmingham (14th), Glasgow (22nd), Edinburgh (23rd) and London (30th).
Though London's alcohol and cocaine consumption is roughly on a par with Manchester's, according to the study, its cannabis consumption is considerably lower and it has just 120 nightlife venues per 100,000 people.
London's mayor Sadiq Khan appointed Amy Lamé as the capital's first ever Night Czar in November 2016. Speaking to Refinery29 the following February, following a successful campaign to re-open iconic nightclub Fabric, she emphasised the importance of different groups working together to save beloved nightlife venues.
"What Fabric shows us is that it's really important for venues to work with their local councils – and the police, and their punters," Lamé. "We need to reframe the conversation so it's not about polarised positions: the venue owners versus the council, the punters versus the police."
Lamé added: "I do think we really need to start valuing our pub culture as culture – that's part of the problem here."
According to the MoveHub.com study, six of the world's top 10 wildest cities are in the US. Behind Manchester and Leeds, the next-wildest cities in Europe are French destinations Paris and Lyon.
Check out the top 10 below.
1. Manchester
2. Washington, DC
3. Miami
4. Seattle
5. San Francisco
6 Leeds
7. Denver
8. Boston
9. Paris
10. Lyon
