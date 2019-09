The Magazine Stand Is Looking Very Diverse These Days – & It's About Time

There's always been a myth that brown faces don't sell copies. Even if you've got a big, buzzy project out, all priority seems to go to the A-listers with the long, blonde or brown hair and fair skin. According to Fashionista , only 31.3% of 2017's major magazine covers (including Allure, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, and Elle) featured people of colour. Which is progress from the late '90s, but there's still a lot of work to be done.