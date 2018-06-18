Beyoncé Pulled Another Beyoncé With EVERYTHING IS LOVE, But Should You Listen?

You’ll notice that almost every outlet writing about the album, which is attributed to The Carters, lists Beyoncé’s name first. We all know that’s the hierarchy in this couple now;while Jay Z’s artistic peaks seem to be in the rear view mirror. However, in betweenon the album, Jay Z is actually the star of EVERYTHING IS LOVE. He shines in his utter vulnerability on “713,” where he details the days when they first started dating, and “FRIENDS,” where he shouts out his ultra-VIP support system — giving us a rare glimpse behind the curtain His verses on “BLACK EFFECT,” one of the most musically gorgeous tracks, are a sober look at the Black experience, as are his verses on “NICE.” His jocular back and forth with Bey on “LOVEHAPPY” is totally charming next to her powerhouse vocals on the chorus. If anything, this is Jay’s comeback album after Lemonade, humanising and even endearing him in ways thatfailed to do.