Do you remember where you were the night that Everything is Love dropped? Did your phone blow up with texts from friends who urged you to open Tidal right now? If you’re like us, your Saturday night was spent blasting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s surprise joint album. While the surprise release of it was certainly a miracle, its existence has been rumoured for some time.
Our Queen Beyoncé, backed by her army of ironclad NDAs, has always loved dazzling her fans with music out of the blue. And when she drops a release, the Beyhive spends hours poring over her lyrical references. In Everything is Love, she talks about everything from generational wealth, to her hangover cure, to Jay-Z’s admitted infidelity. It’s a sensible capstone to Lemonade and 4:44, which both dealt with their marital issues. This record presents them as a united front against unfair institutions — some that affect them directly, like Spotify, and others that affect the greater culture, like the NFL and its handling of protesting football players.
There’s plenty of special guests on Everything is Love, too. On "APESHIT," Quavo and Offset from Migos provide some background adlibs, and Blue Ivy even makes an appearance to shoutout her new twin siblings, Rumi and Sir. But let’s be real: we’re here for the Beyoncé moments. We've ranked Bey’s best lyrics on Everything is Love, the ones destined to become part of our lexicon. Yes, we still say, "Love you like XO."