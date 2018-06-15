Neptune actually goes through a retrograde period every year, spending almost half the year in its backspin. If you've never felt its influence before, that could be because this dreamy planet is so far away from Earth, and the outer planets are known to have subtler, less immediate effects on our everyday lives (unlike, say, Mercury, whose retrograde we usually feel like the flip of a switch). That said, there's a chance past Neptune retrogrades have flown by because you didn't know what to look for.