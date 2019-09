Nicki Minaj's Hair Now Touches The Floor — & We Have All The Details

As for the controversial shot of Kimble holding Minaj's hair, the hairstylist considers it a great honour, from her point of view. It was actually Karl Lagerfeld's idea — he shot the cover at his Parisian studio, and asked Kimble to get in the frame. "While I was doing my thing and touching her up, he snapped a photo of it," she says. "I've done hair for several Elle covers, but this one is really iconic. As a hairstylist, we don't always get featured in shoots. This is one that I'm definitely getting framed!"