I have to admit, I had reservations about this plot line when it was first announced. The risk of veering into "Mr. Mum" territory, showing a bumbling dad struggling to cope with the task of actually parenting his own children, was high. But creator and director Brad Bird handles the thread with a mix of comedy and earnest, endearing honesty that works. It helps that Bob's reaction to all this feels real: He cares about helping his son with math that has inexplicably changed since he learned it in school, and comforting his daughter when her date stands her up (it's partly his fault). He gleefully praises baby Jack-Jack when his powers first manifest during a delightful altercation with a raccoon. These things aren't trivial to him, nor are they framed as meaningless. But that doesn't mean that Bob doesn't wish he was the one out there fighting crime, or feel the sting of rejection that his wife was chosen over him as the damage control saviour.