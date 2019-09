When the planet of love's energy is channeled through a fiery sign like Leo, you can bet you'll feel a shift in your own romantic priorities. You may feel a little more flirtatious, playful, and even more inclined to tease your dates when Venus is moving through Leo, writes astrologer Annie Heese on her site, Cafe Astrology . Of course, you may already feel a little more twitterpated that usual, thanks to the warm weather and possible beach getaways that come with summer months. Think of Venus in Leo as a booster shot for any preexisting spring-and-summer fever: Frisky and attention-seeking vibes will abound and inhibitions will be lowered. This planetary placement was tailor-made for this time of year.