These Red Carpet Natural Hairstyles Deserve All The Trophies

At any given stage play or musical, you'll see actors and actresses covered up in heavy stage makeup and wigs... all for the sake of characterisation. And given the fact that we love any excuse to dress up (how far away is Halloween, again?), we're always here for a crazy costumed moment. But at last night's Tony Awards, there wasn't a need for Cynthia Erivo, Uzo Aduba, and other celebrities to play anyone else. They went as themselves — and they were gorgeous. In that spirit, those ladies wore their natural hair, naturally-textured extensions, and protective styles — which, in our opinion, is more beautiful than any costume a designer could whip up. Ahead, see the looks that deserve an award all on their own.