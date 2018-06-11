Story from Celebrity Beauty

These Red Carpet Natural Hairstyles Deserve All The Trophies

Khalea Underwood
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images.
At any given stage play or musical, you'll see actors and actresses covered up in heavy stage makeup and wigs... all for the sake of characterisation. And given the fact that we love any excuse to dress up (how far away is Halloween, again?), we're always here for a crazy costumed moment. But at last night's Tony Awards, there wasn't a need for Cynthia Erivo, Uzo Aduba, and other celebrities to play anyone else. They went as themselves — and they were gorgeous. In that spirit, those ladies wore their natural hair, naturally-textured extensions, and protective styles — which, in our opinion, is more beautiful than any costume a designer could whip up. Ahead, see the looks that deserve an award all on their own.
Related Stories
Natural Hair Ideas For Your Wedding Day
18 Celebrities With Their Natural Hair
Egyptian Women Join The Natural Hair Movement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series