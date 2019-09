The Halloween Trailer Contains No Treats, Only Terror

Masked murderer Michael Myers may be one of horror's most famous villains, but it's the franchise's "final girl" that gives fans a reason to return to Haddonfield. In the 2018 sequel Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is now not so much a "girl" (or a teen babysitter, for that matter) but a badass woman ready to fight back against the very literal monster in her closet. The new trailer for Halloween proves that, once again, the fight will be a bloody one.