The Halloween Trailer Contains No Treats, Only Terror

Masked murderer Michael Myers may be one of horror's most famous villains, but it's the franchise's "final girl" that gives fans a reason to return to Haddonfield. In the 2018 sequel Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is now not so much a "girl" (or a teen babysitter, for that matter) but a badass woman ready to fight back against the very literal monster in her closet. The new trailer for Halloween proves that, once again, the fight will be a bloody one.
Not that fans of the franchise would have it any other way. John Carpenter's original 1978 film Halloween was one of the first mainstream films to claim a place in the slasher genre, and Michael Myers — the escaped mental hospital patient with a vendetta against babysitters — one of this sect of horror's first household names.
Myers returned for his methodical killing spree over multiple sequels and remakes. The most recent was Rob Zombie's 2009 remake Halloween II, which starred Scout Taylor-Compton as Laurie.
But this version of the Halloween franchise is going back to the very first battle, with its original Laurie Strode. The 2018 film promises to be one hell of an epic showdown between Myers and his maybe-sister Laurie, who has waited years for Myers to escape a mental institution solely so she can kill him.
(Speaking of that sister thing: Laurie's granddaughter denies the sibling connection between Laurie and Myers, which suggests that the film is, possibly, retconning an established storyline from earlier sequels, as the franchise previously did by retroactively removing Halloween 4, 5, and 6 from the timeline.)
Might Laurie finally succeed in offing the boogeyman? Err, doubtful — Myers might as well be immortal, just like the Halloween franchise.
So... what's Myers up to in 2018? His old tricks, mostly. He still really hates babysitters, and really loves murder. Perhaps his cruelest trick of the trailer, however, is harassing a poor woman while she's on the toilet in a public restroom, making it rain bloody teeth when she was just trying to have one damn moment alone.
The new film hits cinemas this October. Welcome back, Michael and Laurie. It's been too long.
Check out the trailer below:
