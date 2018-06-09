Remembering Anthony Bourdain: The Stories Of Big & Small Ways He Inspired People

On June 8, celebrity chef and award-winning TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide while in Strasbourg, France filming a new episode of the CNN series Parts Unknown. He was 61 years old.
Since the news of his passing, people have been sharing their favourite memories and chance encounters with Bourdain on social media. Some come from restaurant owners who credit the long-term success of their establishments to Bourdain featuring them on one of his shows over the years, some came from colleagues, and others came strangers who shared brief but impactful encounters with him that they will never forget, mainly due to his kindness, which could be felt in a moment as small as a passing conversation.
CNN released a statement following his death: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink, and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
His girlfriend, #MeToo activist Asia Argento, released a statement as well, saying, "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."
A connoisseur of the world in all its variety and uniqueness, Anthony Bourdain understood that one of the best ways to take in the world was to put it on your plate.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.