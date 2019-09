Fred Andrews Is Joining Quentin Tarantino's Manson Murder Film

Once upon a time, Luke Perry was quintessential teen drama bad boy Dylan McKay. Now, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is something else entirely: the best dad on TV. Riverdale's Fred Andrews is often the only character on the CW series making sensible decisions, so it's hard to imagine that Perry once played such an incredibly reckless youth. Now, the actor is reinventing himself once again — this time, with a role in a major movie. According to Deadline, Perry has joined Quentin Tarantino's new movie , and all I can really say is — yay for Luke Perry!