2018 Is The Year Of The Triumphant Comeback Of Anne Hathaway

In Ocean's 8, Hathaway's character is vain, self-indulgent, and narcissistic. She's a celebrity! She's rich, and famous, and better than you. To sum it up: one of my coworkers' favourite lines is her utterly disdainful delivery of "Am I being rude?" That in itself would be fun to watch, but what makes her performance so compelling is that it subverts the dumb diva starlet stereotype — something Hathaway never was. Hathaway's reluctance to be a demure actress may have been one of the reasons people found her off-putting. So finally being able to guilelessly be this glamorous, and this rude, is what Hathaway deserves. Her name was dragged through the digital mud, and now she's back. As polished as one of the diamonds on her $150,000,000 diamond necklace.