Claire Foy Is Unrecognisable & Unmissable In The Girl In The Spider’s Web Trailer

The Girl in the Spider's Web is the fourth in the Millennium series. (The first was The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.) It was the first book in the series not to be authored by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004. It was released in 2015. It marked the sort of James Bond-ing of Lisbeth Salander, a vigilante hacker with a troubled past. She's no longer just the heroine of a trilogy: She's a franchise, and she'll likely appear in books and movies in perpetuity. She's a badass hacker with an iconic haircut — i.e., Lisbeth Salander is the new James Bond.