Claire Foy Is Unrecognisable & Unmissable In The Girl In The Spider’s Web Trailer

Claire Foy is the next "girl" in the "Girl With The..." series, and she's certainly not very Royal in this role. Foy, who we're used to seeing play Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, will be playing Lisbeth Salander in The Girl In The Spider's Web, the next iteration of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo franchise. She follows Rooney Mara, and, before that, Noomi Rapace, in the role.
In the trailer, which dropped today, she sports a shaved head and what I'll call a tousled mohawk. There are piercings galore, and she speaks in Swedish-accented English. (Lisbeth Salander, though her origins are unclear, usually speaks with a Swedish affect, seeing as the books are Swedish.) In addition, her face has been painted with a faint white mask that makes her eyebrows look bleached. It's very high fashion.
"I am a fan of yours," Lisbeth tells one of her victims in the trailer before stringing him upside down in his home. In the trailer, Lisbeth is presented as a women's crusader. One character describes her as, "The righter of wrongs, the girl who hurts men who hurts women."
The Girl in the Spider's Web is the fourth in the Millennium series. (The first was The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.) It was the first book in the series not to be authored by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004. It was released in 2015. It marked the sort of James Bond-ing of Lisbeth Salander, a vigilante hacker with a troubled past. She's no longer just the heroine of a trilogy: She's a franchise, and she'll likely appear in books and movies in perpetuity. She's a badass hacker with an iconic haircut — i.e., Lisbeth Salander is the new James Bond.
Speaking to MTV in May, Foy admitted that filming had been "brutal."
"It was such an amazing, amazing experience, but it wasn't like, turn up at work everyday like, do-to-do," Foy said, singing her words a little. "It was hard for everyone."
When asked about the female power of Lisbeth, Foy responded, "I think [Lisbeth is] a feminist icon without wanting to be seen as a woman or identify herself with any group of people at all."
She added, "She's just her own person. She just doesn't play by the rules."
And with that, the rule-breaking trailer for The Girl in the Spider's Web, below.
