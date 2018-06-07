A Star Is Born stars Lady Gaga, a.k.a. Stephanie Germanotta, as a young girl who dreams of stardom and quickly becomes an overnight success with the help of Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper). There have been several iterations of this story: The first one, starring Janet Gaynor, premiered in 1937. In 1954, Judy Garland starred in the first remake, which turned the movie into a full-on musical. (The first version was just a movie with songs in it, if we're getting technical.) Then, in 1976, Barbra Streisand starred in a version that was a rock musical. In every iteration, the main character has been named "Esther."