When iOS 12 rolls out to the masses this autumn, it will include, among many other new features, an expansion of "Do Not Disturb". You will be able to choose one of four specific DND modes: "For one hour"; "until this evening"; "until I leave this location"; and "until the end of this event" (for any meetings on your calendar). For some of these, you'll need to be proactive about activating DND, but for others, your iPhone might take the initiative and suggest you do so: For example, if you have a pass to the movies saved to your Apple Wallet, your iPhone will take that into account and send you a "Do Not Disturb" push notification while you're at the cinema. Sounds pretty useful, no?