The Wordless Trailer For "Suspiria" Will Make You Squirm

The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's (Call Me By Your Name) remake of the 1977 psychological classic Suspiria dropped this morning, and it's quite a mood. That mood being: unease. Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Mia Goth, the chillingly nightmarish film highlights the darkness engulfing a renowned dance studio. Johnson stars as one of the promising dancers in the company, Swinton as the school's director, Moretz as a missing student, and Goth as a completely possessed looking dancer.