The Wordless Trailer For "Suspiria" Will Make You Squirm

The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's (Call Me By Your Name) remake of the 1977 psychological classic Suspiria dropped this morning, and it's quite a mood. That mood being: unease. Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Mia Goth, the chillingly nightmarish film highlights the darkness engulfing a renowned dance studio. Johnson stars as one of the promising dancers in the company, Swinton as the school's director, Moretz as a missing student, and Goth as a completely possessed looking dancer.
The film reunites Guadagnino with both Johnson and Swinton who starred together in his film A Bigger Splash. (They are both sort-of muses to the director, with Swinton also starring in his debut film, I Am Love, and Johnson rumoured to join the sequel to CMBYN.)
But, that's really all we know for sure about Guadagnino's film, since the entire trailer is wordless. Instead, all we have is an eerie score, created by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, to lead us into the heart of darkness.
The trailer is 50 Shades of Twisted, and it looks so good. Also, CMBYN fans, watch out for Vanda Capriolo a.k.a Mafalda's small role in the trailer.
