Alexander Wang Celebrates His Immigrant Roots With ‘Collection One’

"I was inspired by [my parents] coming here and not speaking English, going to the grocery store and not knowing how to buy food, and all the jobs they had to do to build a better life for me," he told Harper's Bazaar backstage . "And taking that story and infusing it with pop culture Americana references that I grew up with like American football, motorcycle Harley Davidson culture, and rock ’n’ roll music. And then taking Chinoiserie and my heritage and infusing it into that world. I wanted to find a new way to express inclusivity and create a new narrative of what that might look like" — and he did it all to the tune of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”