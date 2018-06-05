Your Complete Guide To The Winners Of Last Night's Big Fashion Awards

Last night, the annual CFDA Fashion Awards unfolded at the Brooklyn Museum, celebrating the most innovative and exciting talent in American fashion. While the Met Gala is the most star-spangled and hyped-up evening of the fashion calendar, the CFDAs are about recognising movers and shakers within the industry itself.
The CFDAs have always honoured the big stars, and this time around, Donatella Versace was given the International Award, Ralph Lauren the first CFDA Members Salut, and Naomi Campbell the Fashion Icon Award. But it's the celebration of future tastemakers that we're most excited about, and shining a light on the designers that will shape the future of fashion, the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent went to Dutch designer Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.
Working in New York, Lak presented his debut Sies Marjan – named after his father and mother respectively – womenswear collection during NYFW back in AW16. The brand's relative newness doesn't mean the designer is fresh on the scene, though; Lak honed his craft for five years at Dries Van Noten after working with Balmain and Phillip Lim. Last night, several stars turned out for the brand, with actresses Laura Harrier, Julia Garner, and Bria Vinaite, and model Lineisy Montero all wearing Sies Marjan.
Known for its curvaceous glam rock platform mules and sandals, the brand. has been inspiring our summer style all season. Think a smart and joyful sense of colour (vivd fuchsias and sickly pastel greens), eclectic fabrics (heavy knitwear paired with high-shine silk), and playful cuts and contours (sleeves extra long, skirt slits extra high). Bringing a tongue-in-cheek attitude to delicate detailing and skilled craftsmanship, you'll be hearing a lot more about Lak and Sies Marjan this year.
Nominees for the Emerging Talent Award included four more designers at the helm of up-and-coming brands to watch: Toronto native Aurora James for Brother Vellies, a brand that works with artisans across the world to showcase traditional African craft; husband and wife duo Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for the luxurious Brock Collection; Mike Amiri for Amiri, the LA-cool brand worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber; and Kerby Jean-Raymond for the political and Rihanna-approved Pyer Moss.
Taking home the big prizes were Raf Simons, who won the prestigious Womenswear Award for his work at Calvin Klein for a second year running; James Jebbia of Supreme, who bagged the Menswear Award; and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, who took home the Accessory Designer award.
In partnership with Swarovski, the awards were hosted by Insecure creator Issa Rae, who wore a blue Pyer Moss gown. Rather than the classic red carpet, stars walked down a sustainable monochrome carpet made from regenerated ocean and landfill waste, a demonstration of the CFDA's commitment to sustainability.
The insular bubble of fashion is frequently given a free pass to dissociate from real world issues, with people – often designers – arguing that fashion is fantasy and has no responsibility to reflect the time we live in. This year, however, a statement from the CFDA president and CEO, Steven Kolb, flipped the narrative.
"We are in a moment in time when fashion is going through a seismic shift, reflecting the world we live in more so than in a long time," he said. "Designers use their collections to express their broad cultural backgrounds and political ideas. Race, gender and inclusivity are as much an element in their creativity as inspirations, sketches, patterns, and fabrics. New business models and unconventional show formats also question fashion convention. Our 2018 nominees and honourees represent these changes powerfully."
Below is the full list of nominees and winners of last night's 2018 CFDA Awards:
Womenswear:
Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein WINNER
Menswear:
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
James Jebbia for Supreme WINNER
Thom Browne
Tom Ford
Accessory:
Irene Neuwirth
Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
Paul Andrew
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row WINNER
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent:
Mike Amiri for Amiri
Aurora James for Brother Vellies
Laura Vassar Brock & Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss
Sander Lak for Sies Marjan WINNER
Swarovski Award for Positive Change
Diane von Furstenberg
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Narciso Rodriguez
Founder’s Award
Carolina Herrera
Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Shepherd
Edward Enninful
International Award
Donatella Versace
Influencer Award
Kim Kardashian West
Fashion Icon Award
Naomi Campbell
CFDA Members Salut
Ralph Lauren
