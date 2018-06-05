Your Complete Guide To The Winners Of Last Night's Big Fashion Awards

"We are in a moment in time when fashion is going through a seismic shift, reflecting the world we live in more so than in a long time," he said. "Designers use their collections to express their broad cultural backgrounds and political ideas. Race, gender and inclusivity are as much an element in their creativity as inspirations, sketches, patterns, and fabrics. New business models and unconventional show formats also question fashion convention. Our 2018 nominees and honourees represent these changes powerfully."