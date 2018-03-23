Following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, David Bowie, Rihanna and longtime friend Kate Moss, the model and muse will be presented with the Fashion Icon award – a fitting accolade considering her lengthy and prestigious career. Her signature sashay and distinctive look made her muse to designers Gianni Versace and Azzedine Alaïa, earned her place in The Trinity (the Turlington-Campbell-Evangelista trio), and saw her become the first British black model to cover British Vogue.