“It is truly an honour to be recognised by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon award,” Campbell said in a statement . While Kate Moss often gets the credit for the best off-duty-model looks of the '90s and '00s, one flick through Naomi's back catalogue and you find yourself a counter argument. “Being from London," she said, "my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene.” With this in mind, we've rounded up the best of Campbell's looks, from Clueless-esque skirt suits to bombshell LBDs.