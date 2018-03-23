Naomi Campbell is having a renaissance of sorts (not that she went anywhere in the first place). The past year has been a good one: the SS18 Versace supers reunion recreating Gianni's Freedom! AW91 show; the steamy GQ cover shoot with Skepta, which only fuelled rumours of the two dating; and now, the legendary model is being honoured at 2018's CFDA Fashion Awards.
Following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, David Bowie, Rihanna and longtime friend Kate Moss, the model and muse will be presented with the Fashion Icon award – a fitting accolade considering her lengthy and prestigious career. Her signature sashay and distinctive look made her muse to designers Gianni Versace and Azzedine Alaïa, earned her place in The Trinity (the Turlington-Campbell-Evangelista trio), and saw her become the first British black model to cover British Vogue.
“It is truly an honour to be recognised by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon award,” Campbell said in a statement. While Kate Moss often gets the credit for the best off-duty-model looks of the '90s and '00s, one flick through Naomi's back catalogue and you find yourself a counter argument. “Being from London," she said, "my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene.” With this in mind, we've rounded up the best of Campbell's looks, from Clueless-esque skirt suits to bombshell LBDs.
“From enfant prodige to Goddess of Fashion,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement, “Naomi represents beauty, activism and joie de vivre.” Hear, hear; long live Ms Campbell. Click through to find our favourite throwback photos of the model, the muse, and now, the icon.