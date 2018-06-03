There's no denying the Danish concept of hygge had a moment. We didn't just try to create conscious cosiness at home with loads of candles and cashmere blankets; we even embraced hygge-inspired hair trends.
But now a new Scandinavian lifestyle concept is starting to become a talking point, and it's much less tasteful and smug-sounding. It's called "päntsdrunk", which is an Anglification of an actual Finnish word which basically means getting drunk in your pants.
"In Finland there is a special word – 'kalsarikänni' – to denote 'drinking at home, alone, in your underwear," explain Penguin, who are about the publish the book Pantsdrunk: Kalsarikanni: The Finnish Path to Relaxation by Miska Rantanen.
"It is no coincidence Finland consistently rates in the top five in happiness ranking. In Finland, Päntsdrunk is considered a path to recovery and self-empowerment to help you face your future challenges, much like the 'lagom' or 'hygge' of their other Scandi neighbours."
According to Penguin, the Päntsdrunk approach to life also "includes bingeing on Netflix, scrolling mindlessly on your phone, sweet and salty snacks, sofa time, and blocking all work communications. It will lead you to a healthier, more energising and relaxing life – wherever, whenever."
While the book is billed on Amazon as "an irreverent parody of popular 'happiness' books", the concept of kalsarikänni is no joke. Finnish texters and tweeters even have their own kalsarikänni emoji to use when they're spending the day on the sofa with a bottle of Viognier.
Hygge is so 2016. Meet kalsarikannit, the word for drinking at home without pants on https://t.co/GfQAECoVoZ#Finland #Emoji pic.twitter.com/IzvzXSakYl— Finland Explorer (@FinlandExplorer) February 23, 2017
Do you suffer from that dreaded Sunday evening "going back to school" feeling? Perhaps a couple of hours of päntsdrunk could be the answer. Just warn your flatmates what you're up to first so they don't think you've kind of lost the plot.
Pantsdrunk: Kalsarikanni: The Finnish Path to Relaxation by Miska Rantanen is published Tuesday 5th June.
