Can Someone Tell This Male Director To Stay Away From A #MeToo Horror Movie?

Quite crucially, Fargeat and Fox have previously explained that though the #MeToo movement lends a timeliness to their work, these films aren’t necessarily inspired by #MeToo alone. Rather, they are products of a lifetime of processing trauma and misogyny, stories that they can speak to with a lived-in honesty that most cis men cannot. It is a simple axiom of storytelling: the storyteller matters as much as the story, because the storyteller makes the story.