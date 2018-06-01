"You know, we actually did film a love scene, and there was quite a bit of intimacy, but myself, the writers, and the producers felt that we didn’t…we were very, very fortunate to have a director who is Icelandic [Baltasar Kormákur] who has a different disposition than a lot of American film makers in the way that he views sexuality, sensuality, romance, and love. He found it to be much more interesting to tell a real love story than to use physicality as a means to portray love. He chose to use emotion as a way to portray love. I don't know what your reality is, but for me that has always been the number-one thing that brings two people together. I thought it was a beautiful choice, and a dynamic one, that we didn't have to have a love scene in order to prove the depth of the connection that these two human beings shared. We’d rather have an image — a final image of them sailing together — which I think is a louder picture anyways than any physical intimacy in the story."