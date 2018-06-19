How To Make Your Natural Awkwardness Work For You

For anyone who seriously struggles with social anxiety or a crippling sort of awkwardness, you might consider doing something like Melissa’s teenage diary reading. Ask yourself what the worst, most embarrassing thing is to you and either put yourself in a situation like it – or at the very least visualise what it might be like. Living through it even mentally could strip away some of the fear. "The point of doing something embarrassing is not to humiliate yourself, but to prove that you can survive it," says Melissa. "Awkwardness is so much to do with self-consciousness and we can get caught in something I call the nervousness vortex, where we do something awkward and make it worse the more nervous we get about it. The answer, I think, is to not take things so seriously. I take everything too seriously – most of all myself – so I think it’s about not gripping so tightly to your self-image. There is power in being able to laugh at ourselves."