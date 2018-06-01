5 Women Write Anonymous Letters To Their Most Significant Ex

"We should all be writing letters to our lovers, ex or otherwise; whether it’s just to say hello, to expand on our feelings, because our behaviour has been less than exemplary, or perhaps, as in your case, to say thanks for a union that may be long over but in hindsight appears so much more precious than you realised at the time," she said, advising him to keep it brief, simple and from the heart. In the spirit of soul enhancement, Refinery29 UK asked five women to write to their most significant former flames.