I’m A Disney Princess on Broadway. Here’s How I Survive My Anxiety Attacks.

There are so many of us out there who suffer from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, or any combination of these and other mental illnesses. And the vast majority of the time, it’s a silent suffering that we endure. I want you to know that you are not alone – just as so many of you, literally thousands of you, have shown me that I’m not alone. Even though these are isolating diseases, all of us collectively form a “we” that is much larger than any of us can imagine. And for all of us who suffer, silently or publicly, knowing that there are millions of us out there is the first step in healing.