In news that will surely turn the stoniest of gargoyles into a puddle of mush, everyone's true soulmate Idris Elba will swing into the role of Quasimodo, the hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix. As if that wasn't enough, Elba is set to direct and produce the modern retelling of Victor Hugo's classic novel through his Green Door production house, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oh, and fresh from his stint as the Royal Wedding DJ, he's producing all new music for the film.
But before you quit your day job to audition to be the Esmeralda to the Elbae Of Notre Dame, this retelling will be miles away from the happy Disney classic you know and love. Michael Mitnick, the screenwriter behind such upbeat movies as The Current War and The Giver, will write the screenplay. Not sure if it's too soon to give away spoilers for the original 1831 story, but, err, it doesn't end well for anyone.
The news had Twitter buzzing, with Netflix calling the yet-unnamed project The "Hunchback of Notre DAAAAAMN" while I sat here wondering how they'll turn Idris "Dreamboat" Elba into Quasimodo.
