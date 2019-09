But before you quit your day job to audition to be the Esmeralda to the Elbae Of Notre Dame, this retelling will be miles away from the happy Disney classic you know and love. Michael Mitnick, the screenwriter behind such upbeat movies as The Current War and The Giver, will write the screenplay. Not sure if it's too soon to give away spoilers for the original 1831 story, but, err, it doesn't end well for anyone.