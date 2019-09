Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Very Good Reason Not To Marry Ben Affleck

We all know what happened in the following years: Paltrow married Chris Martin, had two children (making major headlines for naming her daughter Apple — she later blamed Martin for the name), started Goop, consciously uncoupled from Martin, launched a Goop magazine, and got engaged to Brad Falchuk . Oh, and she starred in some massive movies along the way — perhaps you’ve heard The Avengers? Affleck, on the other hand, dated Jennifer Lopez (and had an iconic couple name ), married Jennifer Garner and had three children, won a second Oscar and made a weird speech about marriage being “work,” divorced Garner , became Batman, and started dating Lindsay Shookus, an SNL producer with the greatest last name ever. He also got a massive back tattoo that he tried to pretend was fake, but it turned out to be REAL