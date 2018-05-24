In Australia, Designers Don't Get Political —They Just Wanna Have Fun

For now, add the designers in the slideshow ahead to your radar: They're smart, their clothes are more wearable than not, and they represent the best of a hearty, proud chunk of land. It may take a day to get there, give or take a few hours depending on the head- and tailwinds, but you can't say Australians don't know how to have a good time — and it shows. When it comes to making clothes that may not say a whole lot but look damn good, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia was just the breath of drama-free, seaside air I needed.