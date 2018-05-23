FoodJenga Is The New Instagram Trend No One Asked For

From unicorn-inspired meals to glitter-laden lattes, social media-savvy eateries are doing a lot to ensure we want to photograph their offerings. But if you still find most of your meals too boring to document, you can always adopt the strategy of stacking the contents of your plate on top of itself, Jenga-style, before shooting. No, seriously. According to the Daily Mail, #FoodJenga is the latest trend among bloggers, influencers, and food lovers.
While some adoptees of the trend have opted for the relative ease of naturally stackable items like brownies and protein bars, others are getting more advanced with elaborate French fry and tortilla chip creations, not to mention a churro tower, cited in the Mail story, that echoes the aesthetic of an artfully crafted log cabin. With just under 300 posts, #FoodJenga hasn't exactly reached Laurel-Yanny levels of vitality yet, but it may only be a matter of time.
Chips These were fun to stack. Like reverse corn Jenga ?. Single Elinchrom strobe high camera left. Canon 100mm macro IS • #foodphotographer #foodphotography #chips #stack #foodjenga #jenga #studioshoot @pinkladyappleuk @foodphotoaward @marksandspencer @marksandspencerfoodpr @elinchrom_ltd @canonuk #delicious #nomnom #movienight #sofafood #sharewithfriends
Spice Girl Emma Bunton was the first celebrity to weigh in on the trend, posting an anxiety-inducing Boomerang capturing the collapse of a toast tower this morning. Who'll be next is anyone's guess, but we can see a food-loving, social media-obsessed celeb like Chrissy Teigen participating (Chrissy, if you're reading this, just know that we're over here anxiously awaiting your sweet potato fry skyscraper).
It's easy to imagine parents (originators of the phrase "don't play with your food!") and serious foodies alike not loving the trend, and it also has the potential to be pretty wasteful if people are assembling edible Jenga towers without, well, eating them after. But when you consider some of the other Instagram trends of recent years — from "hot dog legs" to planking — this actually doesn't seem all that destructive or annoying. Just don't pull from the bottom of those towers unless you really know what you're doing.
