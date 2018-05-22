The Ocean's 8 Cast Never Thought A Movie With So Many Women Would Get Made

The massive cast did manage to bond during the film, Bullock added, even though their schedules didn't really allow for it. "I think we managed to connect on a level that we never ever would have been given a chance [to connect on] because we — women, you know, there's five roles [in Hollywood] and we're all looking for them, and they're all lone little islands, and here we were, Hawaii, and all the other islands," she said, talking her way through the metaphor. In case you're wondering, the cast does have a group text.