While there are rumours that she could be the next one to get a pink slip, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has held on for a good long time so far, at least by this White House's standards.
An essential part of being Donald Trump's henchwoman is bending the truth or, as Michelle Wolf called it at the White House Correspondents Dinner, burning facts and using the ashes to create a killer smoky eye. Insiders say Sanders tries very hard not to lie outright and "spends considerable time crafting talking points that convey the president's wishes but also are technically truthful." Behind the scenes, she is reportedly "largely regarded as more pleasant and helpful" to reporters. She also wishes members of the press happy birthday and bakes them pecan pies.
But pies don't make up for lies, and the press secretary often gets into trouble as she goes to bat for the president, primarily for her sins of omission. Recently, she was criticised after Trump's new personal attorney Rudy Giuliani went on Sean Hannity's Fox News show and told him that Trump had reimbursed his attorney Michael Cohen £90,000 for Stormy Daniels' "hush money." One reporter asked her: "Were you lying to us at the time? Or were you in the dark?" Sanders said that she first learned about the reimbursement by watching Giuliani's interview, and gave the best information she had at the time.
While what Sanders says and doesn't say are the best indicators of lying, body language experts say she also exhibits telltale nonverbal signs of being deceptive. And when you see several signs of deceit clustered together, like in her case, you have a higher degree of confidence that the person is lying at any given time.
Ahead, body language experts Dr. Jack Brown, who is also a physician, and Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, break down Sanders' behaviour.