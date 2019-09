Multiple women accused Ailes, the founder of Fox News, of sexual misconduct, including Kelly, who detailed the allegations in her book Settle For More. Fox News correspondent Gretchen Carlson sued Ailes in July of 2016 for harassment, winning a reported $20 million in a settlement. Her admission — which forced her to leave her post at Fox — prompted an investigation into Ailes' behaviour. Turns out, where there's smoke, there's more sexual harassment. At least 20 women subsequently came forward with complaints against Ailes. Fox News reportedly asked Kelly to defend Ailes in the press, but she refused. Ailes resigned from his post at Fox News in July 2016, taking a $40 million settlement with him.