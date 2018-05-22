Charlize Theron will star in an upcoming movie about Fox News as none other than Megyn Kelly, People reports. The movie, which is in the hands of screenwriter Charles Rudolph (The Big Short), will reportedly focus on women who worked at Fox News under Roger Ailes. Annapurna Pictures is reportedly producing.
Multiple women accused Ailes, the founder of Fox News, of sexual misconduct, including Kelly, who detailed the allegations in her book Settle For More. Fox News correspondent Gretchen Carlson sued Ailes in July of 2016 for harassment, winning a reported $20 million in a settlement. Her admission — which forced her to leave her post at Fox — prompted an investigation into Ailes' behaviour. Turns out, where there's smoke, there's more sexual harassment. At least 20 women subsequently came forward with complaints against Ailes. Fox News reportedly asked Kelly to defend Ailes in the press, but she refused. Ailes resigned from his post at Fox News in July 2016, taking a $40 million settlement with him.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be an ensemble feature, focusing on a number of women employed by Fox News, not just Kelly. THR notes that the movie will likely also involve Greta Van Susteren, who defended Ailes and later rescinded her support. In addition, the movie will likely also feature Bill O'Reilly, who resigned from his post at Fox News for similar reasons in April of 2017.
Theron is currently starring in the mother-focused movie Tully, directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody. She won an Academy Award for her role in the 2004 film Monster.
