The Royal Wedding Flowers Were Recycled In This Heartwarming Way

Being in a Royal Wedding is pretty much the highest honour that a flower can hope to achieve. But the flowers used in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ceremony over the weekend managed to fulfil another sweet destiny after decorating St. Georgia’s Chapel. People reports that they were given a second life as bouquets for patients at St. Joseph's Hospice in London.
The day after the Royal Wedding, St. Joseph's shared a Facebook photo of a patient holding a few bouquets of gorgeous white flowers that looked awfully familiar to anyone who watched the Royal Wedding on Saturday. Accompanying the photo, the hospice facility wrote, "Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture."
The bouquets sent to St. Joseph's included sprigs of myrtle, which according to the a tweet from the Royal Family has been carried by royal brides for generation. Myrtle is said to symbolise love, making the bouquets an especially meaningful gift for the hospice patients. From historically significant Royal Wedding decor to sweet gifts of love, these might be the most distinguished flowers in history.
