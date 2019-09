While this may seem random, it's not that surprising considering Reynolds' snuck in a number of other tongue-in-cheek references, including one to his wife , Blake Lively. Plus, Swift and Reynolds and Lively go way back. In fact, it's the voice of Reynolds' and Lively's daughter James in the opening of Swift's song "Gorgeous." Swift and Lively's friendship was well-documented on social media before Swift cleared all of her Instagram posts ahead of Reputation, and Swift even once dressed up as Deadpool for Halloween back in 2016. Safe to say, she's a fan of the franchise, and clearly, the franchise is a fan of her. And especially a fan of Olivia and Meredith.