J.Lo & Taylor Swift Both Wore This Trending Makeup Trick At The Billboard Awards

Mi-Anne Chan
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images.
The Billboard Music Awards red carpet may have been all over the map in the fashion department — we saw everything from huge ruffle sleeves to head-to-toe leopard print — but the makeup was far more wearable. As in, we'll be copying these looks tomorrow.
See, if there's one thing we took away from tonight's show, it's that matching your eyeshadow to your outfit is a surefire way to instantly pull a look together. What's more, it makes you look like you thought long and hard about your look when all you did was throw a little shadow into the crease of your eye to match your top. Need a visual? Keep scrolling to see the technique in action.
