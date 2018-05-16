Zazie Beetz: "I think it was Deadpool that drew me to Deadpool. I never really as a kid — I wasn't so much into huge comic book movies. There also wasn't so much out. Spider-man was kind of the thing. I liked that when that came out, but growing up that wasn't so much my focus. I was much more of a musical girl. But watching Deadpool, the first one — I think it's such a new kind of take on the whole superhero universe. It's just so aware of itself. Which I really appreciated. Also, Deadpool being the voice of the audience and kind of analysing all the things coming up, questioning the authenticity of something. It's really unique to do that. It's breaking the fourth wall, which is such a huge tool. It's such a cool take on it all. I was super happy to just be a part of it in any capacity. [And] I think Domino is such a cool character. To be able to originate the live action version of a character is a pretty special honour. I was super excited about that."