100 People Walked Out Of A Brutal Movie At Cannes — Here’s How We Can Fix That

Controversial statement, but movies don't have to be about murdering women to be good. To be fair, Matt Dillon's character in The House That Jack Built doesn't exclusively murder women — he murders children too! No matter what the breakdown is, it's disturbing. So disturbing, in fact, that 100 people reportedly walked out of the screening of it Cannes on Monday night, according to Variety's Ramin Setoodeh. In a tweet about the walkouts , Setoodeh claims the psychological horror film, which stars Uma Thurman and Riley Keough alongside Dillon, "depicts the mutilation of women and children," and prompted many in the audience to leave in disgust.