Cannes We Not? The Film Festival Is Off To A Rocky, Sexist Start

While there is good news — Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem were paid the same amount for Everybody Knows, which opened the festival — it keeps getting lost in sexist murk. Although Cannes the festival isn't prompting these questions and moments, it does mean it still fosters an environment where women aren't taken seriously and men can pseudo-hit on a women during a Q&A (I'm still not over that!). As Blanchett told reporters, this change isn't going to "happen overnight." But for a festival that's had this reputation for more than just the past few years , it might be worth stepping on the gas a little harder.